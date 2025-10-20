4 hours ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned Senior High School (SHS) students against the growing trend of inappropriate behaviour on social media, warning that such actions could harm their academic and professional futures.

Speaking at a student forum, the Central Regional Director of Education, Dr. Juliet Duffie Otameh, advised students to exercise responsibility and restraint in their online activities.

She urged them to think carefully before posting, stating, “Before you post anything about yourself, ask whether you will be proud of it tomorrow.”

Dr. Otameh expressed concern over recent viral videos involving SHS students, questioning whether those featured would be proud of such content in the years ahead.

“Lately, there have been videos circulating online involving some of our students. In the next three years, will they be proud of those posts?” she asked.

She also reminded students that their actions reflect not only on themselves but also on their families, schools, and communities, adding, “Ask yourself — would your parents and teachers smile if they saw that post?”

Dr. Otameh emphasized that while social media can be a powerful tool for education and self-expression, its misuse could severely damage one’s reputation and limit future opportunities.

She concluded by encouraging students to use social media positively — to learn, build networks, and share knowledge that uplifts rather than tarnishes their image.