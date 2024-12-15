5 hours ago

Getrude Amoafo delivered a standout performance to propel the Black Maidens into the semi-finals of the WAFU B U17 Girls Cup, as Ghana secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Benin at the GFA Technical Center.

The game began with Benin's Yenido Gandonou opening the scoring in the 12th minute, giving the young Beninoise side an early advantage.

However, Ghana responded in style, with Getrude Amoafo leveling the score in the 37th minute before Priscilla Mensah added a second just before the halftime whistle.

Benin came out strong in the second half, pressing relentlessly for an equalizer. Despite Ghana's resolute defending, Gandonou found the back of the net again in the 80th minute to make it 2-2.

However, Amoafo rose to the occasion once more, delivering a stunning goal in the 84th minute to secure the victory for Ghana.

The win places the Black Maidens at the top of Group A with six points, earning them a spot in the semi-finals, where they will face the second-placed team from Group B.