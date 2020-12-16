5 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), is thrilled to announce Bethel Dental Clinic as the Official Dental partner of the Black Stars for a period of two football seasons.

This sponsorship agreement which commences with immediate effect is valid until the end of the 2021/22 football season.

Under this agreement, Bethel Dental Clinic shall provide services such as Preventive Dental care, restorative care, free treatment for any dental injuries, crowns, implants, fillings and surgical procedures for the duration of two football seasons subject to be renewed by the two parties.

Beneficiaries of the deal include, players of the Black Stars and Technical team members (Head Coach, Assistant 1&2, Physical trainer, Team Manager, Physio, Team Doctors, Dietician, 3 Kits Managers and Technical Director).

As has been the practice over the years, members of the junior national teams stand to benefit from this deal, alongside the senior side, Black Stars.

All players called to the Black Stars will be entitled to free preventive dental care, free restorative care, free treatment for any dental injuries sustained while in camp or while on call with the national team.

Again, Dental injuries sustained by technical team members during Black Stars camping or matches shall be treated free of charge.

The Ghana Football Association is pleased to welcome on board Bethel Dental Clinic as a partner.