2 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Kurt Okraku has applauded the efforts of father of Tariq Lamptey, Ahmed Lamptey for his outstanding role in helping conclude the nationality switch.

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey arrived in Ghana in the company of his father after the football season ended to complete his nationality switch to Ghana.

The right back who came to Ghana met with the technical team which included Chris Hughton, a former Brighton coach.

He also met his soon to be teammates in Cape Coast where they were training ahead of the 2023 qualifiers against Madagascar and Central African Republic and watched the game which Ghana won 3-0.

He recently snubbed a call up to the England U-21 side as he had his heart set on a nationality switch to the Black Stars of Ghana.

GFA boss Kurt Okraku has finally confirmed one of the worst kept secrets as Tariq Lamptey has now completed his Ghana nationality switch and will play for Ghana against Angola in the 2022 AFCON qualifiers in September.

