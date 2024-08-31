3 hours ago

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has urged the Black Princesses to deliver a strong performance at the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.

The tournament is set to begin on August 31, 2024.

Speaking at a farewell dinner at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra on Monday, August 12, 2024, President Simeon-Okraku expressed confidence in the team's capabilities, citing their talent and thorough preparation.

He emphasized the significance of their participation, noting that the team has consistently represented Ghana at the U-20 World Cup, making this their seventh consecutive appearance.

However, he challenged them to make a greater impact this time by advancing beyond the group stage, a feat that has eluded them in previous tournaments.

The President also highlighted the role of the technical team and the support from both the GFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

He encouraged the players to maintain unity, work ethic, and belief in themselves, especially during challenging moments on the pitch.

Additionally, President Simeon-Okraku linked the team's potential success to the upcoming national elections, stressing the importance of using football as a unifying force for the country.

Sports Minister Hon. Mustapha Ussif also addressed the team, assuring them of the government's continued support and urging them to represent Ghana with pride on the global stage.

The Black Princesses will depart for Colombia on August 13, 2024, after intensive preparations in Cape Coast and Accra.

Their first match will be against Austria on September 2, followed by games against Japan and New Zealand in Group E.

The team aims to break new ground by advancing beyond the group stage for the first time in their World Cup history.