GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku, on Monday, May 18, 2020, called on the Registrar of the Scholarships Secretariat Ghana, Hon. Kingsley Agyemang to have extensive discussions on sponsorships for the football value chain.

With him was Mr. Simon Ehomah, Chairman of the Western Regional Football Association.

Matters discussed ranged from identifying talents, coaching, the physiotherapy of football, football journalism, the business of football, showbiz of football, the science of football, general football administration, among others.

“We need all agencies and institutions to come on board to support the Ghana Football Association to develop the sport. The industry has the potential to blossom given the needed support and that’s why I came here for this engagement,” President Kurt Okraku told the GFA media team.

For his part, Hon. Kingsley Agyemang assured the GFA of the scholarship secretariat’s readiness to partner the GFA to attain higher heights.

“I assured the GFA boss of the Scholarship Secretariat’s readiness to partner the GFA in many areas especially how to unearth football talents and sponsor them to become the next Abedi Peles, Asamoah Gyans, Richard Kingsons, Ohene Gyans, Alex Quarteys, Roger Millas and other great footballers,” he stated.

“I again promised him that the Scholarships Secretariat’s doors are always opened for discussions on how best the GFA and Ghana Scholarships Secretariat can partner to help make football great once again in this country” Hon. Agyemang added.

The Scholarships Secretariat Ghana exists to utilize Government funds. GETFUND and Donor Support for the provision of Scholarships to brilliant but needy students and qualified Ghanaian workers at a minimum access cost for Human Resource Development for the purpose of National Growth and Development.