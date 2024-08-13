3 hours ago

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has expressed his strong support for Nsoatreman FC as they prepare for their maiden campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The club, which secured its place in the competition by winning the 2023-24 MTN FA Cup, is set to face Chadian Premier League side Elect Sport FC in the preliminary round on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

President Simeon-Okraku, who also attended the Division One League (DOL) Super Cup final at the Nana Konamansah Park, offered words of encouragement to the Nsoatreman players and technical team.

He emphasized the significance of their upcoming continental adventure and urged them to stay focused and dedicated in their preparations.

"You carry the aspirations of over 30 million Ghanaians, and I will urge you to keep the focus and take your training seriously," President Simeon-Okraku told the team.

"Playing in Africa comes with enormous benefits. It is my fervent hope and prayer that you will raise the flag of our country high as you embark on this adventure."

He highlighted the recent successes of other Ghanaian clubs in African competitions, such as Medeama SC and Dreams FC, expressing confidence in Nsoatreman's prospects in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The GFA President also assured the team of the association's continued support to help them succeed.

Nsoatreman FC will play their home matches at the Accra Sports Stadium for the preliminary round, with CAF granting approval for the use of the facility.

The first leg against Elect Sport will take place between August 16-18, 2024, with the second leg to follow away from home.

The winner of the two-legged tie will advance to the second round, where they will face either CS Constantine of Algeria or Police FC of Rwanda in September.

As Nsoatreman FC embarks on this historic journey, the support of the entire nation will be behind them as they strive to make a mark on the African stage.