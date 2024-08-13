3 hours ago

The President of Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, watched the Black Princesses final warm-up match on Monday August 12, 2024, ahead of their trip to Colombia for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup which kick start August 31.

The President visited the team at the Accra Sports Stadium, hours after arriving in the capital from Sunyani, where he attended a successful 'Meet The Press' Series and held fruitful discussions with the leadership of the Brong Ahafo Region Football Association (BARFA), as well as representatives from Premier, Women and Division One League Clubs.

He also visited key football pillars in the region as part of his tour of the Brong Ahafo Region which concluded successfully on Sunday August 11. 2024.

The Black Princesses lost 3-1 to Avenor Stars U15 boys in their final preparatory match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

They are scheduled to depart for Colombia on Tuesday August 13, 2024 ahead of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, will kicks off from Saturday, August 31 - Sunday, September 22, 2024.

The team has been undergoing intensive preparations in Cape Coast since June 27, focusing on tactical strategies, physical conditioning, and overall team cohesion.

They moved camp to Accra at the weekend to finalise preparations ahead of their journey to Colombia for the global showpiece.

The Black Princesses will open their campaign against Austria on Monday, September 2 before taking on Japan and New Zealand in the other group E matches.

The team is aiming to break new ground in the tournament after six previous unsuccessful attempts to advance beyond the group stage.