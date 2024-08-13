2 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, made a special visit to Ghana Premier League champions FC Samartex during their final training session on Tuesday, aiming to uplift the team's spirits as they prepare for their historic debut in the CAF Champions League.

As FC Samartex gears up for their first appearance in Africa's most prestigious club competition, Okraku's visit serves as a significant morale booster.

The Timber Giants are set to face Victoria United of Cameroon in the first preliminary round, with the initial leg taking place in Cameroon and the return leg scheduled for the Accra Sports Stadium.

The GFA President's visit highlights the association's strong support for Samartex as they embark on this challenging journey.

The club is determined to advance beyond the first preliminary round and make a lasting impression on the continental stage.

Should FC Samartex successfully navigate past Victoria United, they will face a formidable challenge in the second round, potentially meeting either ASGNN of Niger or Moroccan powerhouse Raja Club Athletic.

These second-round fixtures are slated to occur between September 13 and 22.

As the first preliminary round matches approach this weekend, Samartex is focused on securing a positive result and making a bold statement in their CAF Champions League debut, showcasing their strength and ambition on a larger stage.