3 hours ago

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, recently paid a courtesy visit to Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II to discuss the growth and development of football in Ghana.

The visit was part of the GFA President's tour of the Brong Ahafo Football Region, which included the 'Meet The Press' series and stakeholder engagements with regional football leaders and club representatives.

During the visit, Kurt Okraku expressed his deep gratitude to the Dormaahene for his unwavering support and investment in Ghanaian football, particularly in his role as the owner of Aduana FC.

He acknowledged the significant impact of the Dormaahene's contributions in making Aduana FC a powerhouse in Ghana football and providing livelihoods for many through the sport.

"I want to use this opportunity to thank our revered Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II for his personal support to me as well as football in general," said Okraku.

He also emphasized the importance of the Dormaahene's investment in football, which has helped shape the futures of many young footballers in the region.

In response, Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II praised the GFA President for his innovative leadership since assuming office in 2019.

He highlighted the progress made under Okraku's leadership, particularly in the swift delivery of judicial decisions within the GFA, and urged the President to continue being fair and impartial in his administration.

The Dormaahene reiterated his support for the GFA and assured President Okraku that his doors would always be open to him and others involved in the sport.

He expressed confidence in the steady growth of Ghanaian football under the current administration and encouraged patience from the public as the country continues to develop its footballing prowess.

President Okraku was accompanied by several key figures from the GFA and the Brong Ahafo football community, including BARFA Chairman Dr. Charles Osei Anto, Bibiani Gold Stars FC President Isaac Yeboah, and Nsoatreman FC Board member Aphonse Cudjoe, among others.