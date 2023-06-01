16 minutes ago

GFA President Simeon-Okraku has visited Dr. Kwaku Oteng, President of the Angel Group of companies in Kumasi to acquaint himself with the workings of the company and to thank him for investing in football and other sectors of the economy.

President Simeon-Okraku was full of praise for his exemplary leadership, their role in football investment and massive contribution to nation building.

The meeting later discussed future collaborations, the need for corporate support and other areas of mutual benefits.

President Simeon-Okraku later had a familiarization tour of the company and interacted with staff of the company.

Angel Group of Companies consists of Angel Herbal Products Industry Ltd, Angel Educational Complex Ltd, Angel Broadcasting Services Ltd (Angel Fm), Angel Television, Angel Transport And Trading Ltd, Angel Estate And Construction Ltd, Angel Natural Mineral Water and Adonko Bitters Limited.