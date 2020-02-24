1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in Collaboration with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) five days License D Coaching course came to an end on Sunday.

The course was organized for sixteen selected PE teachers from across the country under the CAF Girls U-15 seven aside program.

Some months ago, Ghana was selected by CAF as one of the qualified countries to undertake this project through the efforts of the Technical Director of the Association, Oti Akenteng.

The Course includes Organizing a coaching course for the teachers at the Grassroots level.

The five days coaching course which began on the February 19 saw the selected participants taken through stages of childhood development, team building, modern Football, Passing techniques and some field practicals.

Coach Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo was the main instructor and was assisted by coaches Evans Augustine Adotey and Yusif Basigi with supervision from the GFA Technical Director Oti Akenteng.

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo who was at both the opening and closing ceremonies urged the newly trained Coaches to go and make an impact on the kids they handle.

“You have successfully finished this course and I believe you have gained a certain level of knowledge. In a month’s time, you will gather here again this time with the kids from your various schools and we all shall see the impact of the program on them”, the GFA General Secretary said.

He went further to wish the participants well and also expressed appreciation to CAF for introducing this program to help grass-root football especially for women.

All selected schools will converge at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in a month’s time with their teachers who are now coaches for the continuation of the program which will be climaxed with a football festival.