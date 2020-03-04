2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is seeking proposals from reputable firms to become its “independent and external auditors”.

This is in accordance with Article 67 of the GFA Statutes 2019 which states as follows:

“The independent and external auditors appointed by the Congress shall audit on a yearly basis the management account of the GFA in accordance with the appropriate principles of accounting and present a report to Congress. The auditors shall be appointed for a period of three years and be internationally recognized entities. This mandate may be renewed. The audited accounts shall be published in the national dailies in compliance with the Companies Act of Ghana.”

The Executive Council will consider the proposals and the Auditor with the best application will be presented to Congress for appointment as the external auditor of the GFA for the period of three years.

Over the years the Ghana Audit Service has been auditing the Ghana Football Association’s accounts.

Interested audit firms should submit their proposals by 5 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 and address to:

The General Secretary

Ghana Football Association

No 7, Osu Link

South East Ridge

Accra, Ghana

Or

[email protected]