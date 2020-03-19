1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has closed its offices until further notice because of Coronavirus concerns.

Members of the GFA including clubs, Regional Football Associations, etc are being reminded to use the online systems of the GFA (email, Registration System - FIFA Connect) to communicate with the Secretariat until the offices reopen.

The GFA will continue to engage with the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service on the next steps and inform our staff and stakeholders accordingly of any changes.

This is part of the precautionary measures being undertaken by the Executive Council of the GFA to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The GFA is also reminding clubs that are still engaged in training to desist with immediate effect and fully respect the directive from H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo–Addo.