The Communications department of the Ghana Football Association has taken delivery of new equipment to improve its work and to enhance performance.

The equipment include five new video Cameras, three digital and multipurpose still cameras and three live view gadgets.

The team is expected to use the new equipment to enhance its work especially in the area of Live streaming of matches and other GFA events.

The move forms part of the vision of the Executive council to make products of the Ghana Football Association easily accessible and readily available for public consumption.

The live view gadgets will be used to broadcast games in the ongoing National Division One League.

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt E.S Okraku thinks the move would bring immense benefits to the Association and its stakeholders.

‘We want to cover at least one game in each Zone every weekend’ President Okraku asserted during a brief event at the Headquarters of the Football Association in Accra.

‘It is the vision of the Executive council to make games available to the public across competitions”. We started with the women’s League and we want to add the National Division One League’.

Again, the Ghana Football Association is glad to announce the appointment of a video editor and the establishment of a well-equipped video Editing bench that will operate as a wing of the Communications department.