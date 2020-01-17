34 minutes ago

The GFA's Competition's Department has announced arrangements for Asante Kotoko's Match day 5 fixture against Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday January 19 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

This is as a result of the charges of the Prosecutor in the matter of misconduct against Asante Kotoko after their Day 3 fixture against Berekum Chelsea.

In line with the implementation of the decision, the Competitions department has directed that the following should be strictly adhered to;



Only players and officials of both clubs with validated licenses



Designated match Officials



Organizers (GFA/PLMC/RFA)



Ball retrievers



10 members of both clubs Management &Executives



Officials of StarTimes



Media (With Accreditation only)



Medical personnel (including Red Cross, St Johns ambulance)

Also, adequate security should be situated in the inner perimeter, within the stadium and outside the stadium.

The directive is also emphatic that no other spectator should be allowed in the stadium.

Asante Kotoko has been informed to submit the list of ten management executives latest by 5pm on Saturday, January 18.