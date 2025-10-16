8 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the Black Stars will take on Japan in the 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup, scheduled for Friday, November 14 at the Toyota Stadium in Aichi. The match marks the first leg of Ghana’s Asian tour, designed to sharpen the squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Both nations have already secured qualification for the tournament, making this clash a strategic opportunity for tactical experimentation, squad evaluation, and cross-continental benchmarking.

“Asia is known for discipline, pace, and technical precision — this is exactly the kind of test we need,” said a GFA staff.

The game in Aichi at the Toyota Stadium will be the first leg of Ghana’s Asian tour, with another friendly scheduled against South Korea at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, three days later in South Korea.

With this upcoming tour, head coach Otto Addo is expected to:



Test new players and fringe options



Rotate formations and set-piece routines



Build cohesion ahead of final squad selection



Assess readiness against fast-paced, high-pressing opposition

Japan qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 2–0 win over Bahrain in March whilst Ghana qualified after a 1–0 win over Comoros, topping Group I with 25 points.

With the World Cup draw set for December 5, Ghana’s Asian tour offers a crucial window to refine systems, evaluate depth, and prepare for the global spotlight.