1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed it is fully covering the medical expenses of midfielder Francis Abu, who sustained a broken ankle during the Black Stars’ Kirin Cup match against Japan last Friday in Nagoya.

Abu, who plays for Toulouse FC, was stretchered off in severe pain and rushed to Toyota Memorial Hospital, where he successfully underwent surgery. A Black Stars physiotherapist remains with him in Japan to provide continued care during the initial phase of his recovery.

GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum told Asempa FM that the association has taken full responsibility for the costs:

“GFA will bear the cost of Francis Abu’s surgery. The medical bills associated with the surgery have been taken care of by the GFA. We have had a lot of discussion with the club, Toulouse, and what must be done going forward. He will go back to his club, and if there is any form of support, the GFA will communicate.”

In a show of sportsmanship, Japanese midfielder Tanaka Ao — whose challenge led to Abu’s injury — has reached out to both Ghana coach Otto Addo and Abu himself to express regret and wish him a speedy recovery.

“Ao has called the coach and has sent a message to the coach, which can be conveyed to Abu to wish him a speedy recovery. He has been professional as a player. He never expected that it would happen, and he is always open to meeting Abu once he is fit. The Japanese FA has also been helpful about what happened,” Asante Twum added.

The incident has drawn sympathy across the football community, with Ghana and Japan officials working together to ensure Abu’s rehabilitation is well supported.