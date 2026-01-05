2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken firm disciplinary action against several clubs across the Ghana Premier League and Division One League, as part of a wider effort to enforce discipline, safety and professionalism in domestic football.

In the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko were fined GH¢10,000 after being found guilty of failing to protect match officials during their clash with Medeama SC at the Baba Yara Stadium. The GFA said supporters were allowed to confront officials and gain unauthorised access to restricted areas, including the players’ tunnel. Kotoko have been given 14 days to pay the fine.

Hohoe United and Young Apostles were also sanctioned, with both clubs fined GH¢10,000 each and issued formal warnings after starting their league match with incomplete teams without valid justification. The Disciplinary Committee ruled that the conduct brought the competition into disrepute, reminding clubs of their obligation to field full squads on matchdays.

Meanwhile, in the Access Bank Division One League, True Democracy FC and Port City have been charged with multiple breaches of the GFA Disciplinary Code and the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols. The charges follow alleged crowd disturbances during their match, which resulted in a breakdown of security and forced the suspension of the game before the second half could be played. Both clubs have until Wednesday, 7 January 2026, to respond, with further investigations ongoing and the possibility of additional charges.

In a separate development, FC Samartex centre-back Ebenezer Acquah has been charged following a headbutt incident during his side’s match against Hearts of Oak. The GFA is yet to announce the outcome of that case.

The series of disciplinary actions underlines the GFA’s determination to clamp down on indiscipline, crowd violence and misconduct, as it seeks to improve safety standards and uphold the integrity of Ghanaian football across all competitions.