2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has pushed back strongly against criticism surrounding the expansion of the Black Stars’ technical team, insisting the move is driven by the need for quality rather than numbers.

Speaking on Akoma FM, GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum dismissed claims that the recent appointments represent a waste of resources, arguing that Ghana’s backroom staff remains lean when compared with those of other nations competing at the highest level.

“When you compare the coaches we have assembled with those of other countries, ours are even fewer in number,” Asante Twum said. “This is not about increasing the headcount, but about ensuring we put forward the very best to compete at the highest level.”

The comments come amid growing public debate over the association’s decision to strengthen the Black Stars’ technical setup, a move some critics believe could have been better managed or prioritised differently. However, Asante Twum was firm in his defence, stressing that the GFA’s focus is squarely on long-term progress and competitiveness.

“It is unfortunate for anyone to describe this as a waste of money,” he added. “That has never been the goal of the FA, and in time, everyone will testify to the impact these additions will have on our progress.”

As Ghana continues preparations for upcoming international commitments, the FA remains confident that the enhanced technical structure will yield positive results on the pitch, with officials urging patience and trust in the process as the team builds towards future competitions.