5 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has refuted claims suggesting that Black Queens head coach, Nora Hauptle, is leaving her role due to disputes over insufficient preparations for the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Speculation had surfaced that the Swiss coach turned down a proposed two-year contract extension, citing issues such as the lack of friendly matches and other critical activities needed to ensure the team's success.

Addressing these rumors, Sheikh Tophic Sienu, a member of the GFA Communications Team, dismissed the claims, clarifying that Hauptle’s current contract is still in effect and will remain valid until 2025.

“The GFA has a contract with Nora, and it is still valid. The contract will end next year. Personally, I have not had any interaction with Nora to confirm these claims.

A post she made on LinkedIn suggests she is unhappy with preparations,” Sienu stated in an interview with Max FM.

He further explained the financial constraints faced by the GFA, which impacted the team's preparation plans, including the cancellation of friendly matches against Tunisia and Senegal due to a lack of funds.

“We needed $40,000 to play friendly matches, but the FA did not have the financial resources. Every fund from FIFA is allocated for specific purposes, and at that time, there was no available cash,” Sienu added.

Despite these challenges, the GFA reiterated its commitment to supporting Hauptle and the Black Queens as they prepare for the 2025 WAFCON.