2 hours ago

The GFA has directed all teams to wear red and black arm bands and observe a minute's silence to mourn the demise of retired Fifa referee

To honour his memory, the GFA has directed a minute's silence at all Premier League, Divisione One, Women's Premier League and FA Cup matches this weekend.

Also, all teams are to wear black/red armbands in his memory.

The former chairman of the Referees Association Ghana (RAG), Mr L.O Laryea's demise occurred Tuesday morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He was aged 77.

Mr Laryea has for the past few months been indisposed and was receiving medical attention at the nation's premier hospital.

The retired former referee who is the biological father of Fifa referee David Laryea and the grandfather of Fifa referee Daniel Laryea passed on in the wee hours of the day at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The late referee Laryea was one of the most celebrated FIFA referees in the country before he was later appointed as the manager in the Referees Department of the Ghana Football Association.