Officials from the Ghana Football Association and the technical team of the Ghana national football team have paid a visit to the Accra Regional Hospital as part of a community outreach initiative.

‎

‎The delegation was led by GFA president Kurt Okraku, who also serves as second vice-president of the Confederation of African Football, alongside Black Stars head coach Otto Addo.

‎

During Monday’s visit, the group made donations to the hospital’s maternity wards and spent time interacting with health workers and patients. The gesture, described as part of the association’s social responsibility efforts, was aimed at supporting frontline medical staff and families receiving care.

‎

Hospital personnel welcomed the initiative, with staff expressing appreciation for the show of solidarity. Players and officials were seen engaging warmly with nurses and mothers on the wards, offering encouragement.

‎

‎For Okraku and the FA leadership, the visit formed part of a broader commitment to giving back to the community beyond the pitch.

‎

‎As Ghana prepares for upcoming football engagements, the outreach served as a reminder that the influence of the national game extends beyond stadiums, reaching into communities and institutions that serve the public every day.