8 hours ago

Frederick Acheampong, a member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, has revealed that the GFA did not renew its broadcast rights agreement with StarTimes due to the company's outstanding debt of nearly $1 million.

The contract with StarTimes expired after the previous season and was not renewed.

Speaking to Kessben TV, Acheampong explained that the GFA had to seek alternative funding sources to compensate the clubs, as StarTimes had not fulfilled their financial obligations.

"StarTimes owes the Ghana Football Association close to 1 million dollars," Acheampong stated.

"The GFA had to find money from different avenues to settle the clubs with the StarTimes money that they were supposed to receive. This is why we could not continue with StarTimes."

As a result, the GFA awarded the broadcasting rights to several free-to-air television stations.

However, this change has been met with widespread criticism, particularly regarding the poor broadcast quality of the Ghana Premier League's opening matchday.

The shift to free-to-air broadcasters marks a significant change in the league's media coverage strategy, with implications for viewership and revenue generation.