Ghana Football Association Executive Council member Gifty Oware-Mensah has been the subject of wide public backlash after her comments about the Black Queens in an interview on Joy Sports went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Gifty Oware-Mensah who also doubles as the Management Committee chairperson for the Black Queens made some distasteful comments when speaking about the bonuses owed players of the Black Queens team for their AWCON qualifiers spanning over a year.

Her comments that half a loaf is better than none and that the Black Stars who have woefully failed during tournaments is the foremost brand of the GFA has stirred controversy with some critics questioning why she even represents women at the GFA with this mindset.

Despite the Black Queens being owed outstanding bonuses for their qualification games for major tournaments, Oware-Mensah minimized the issue, asserting the perceived importance of the Black Stars.

"The Ghana Football Association sells brands and products, and our foremost product is the Black Stars, which has global recognition," Oware-Mensah, who also heads the Black Queens management committee, remarked.

In her bid to calm tempers and atone for her ill-advised interview, Madam Gifty Oware-Mensah has issued a rejoinder in her bid to rewrite her wrongs.

She has sought to clarify that her interview has been taken out of context and that it was not meant to denigrate Women's football and the Black Queens as second class citizens of the GFA while their 'beloved' Black Stars are their sweethearts.

This issue has prompted discussions about the differential treatment of men's and women's teams in Ghanaian football.

