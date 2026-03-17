4 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association has clarified why only one player from the domestic league was included in Ghana’s squad for the upcoming international friendlies.

Henry Asante Twum, the GFA’s Communications Director, said the selection by head coach Otto Addo was based on detailed analysis rather than a lack of consideration for players in the Ghana Premier League.

‎Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare of Accra Hearts of Oak is the only locally-based player named in the 26-man squad for matches against Austria national football team and Germany national football team later this month.

‎Speaking on Asempa FM, Asante Twum explained that the technical team had closely monitored performances across the domestic league before making their decisions.

‎“Otto Addo, together with his technical team, has been watching the Ghana Premier League, and they have been doing their own analysis on the players,” he said.

‎“If you want to bring in any player, you will have to look at the numbers, performance and versatility before a decision is made. It is not about overlooking any local player because we have other players in Europe who did not make the cut,” he added.

Ghana will begin their friendly matches against Austria on 27 March at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna before travelling to Stuttgart to face Germany on 30 March.

‎The fixtures form part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the Black Stars continue to assess their squad ahead of the global tournament.