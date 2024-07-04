3 hours ago

The Sunyani Male and Female Prisons became the latest beneficiary of football equipment and logistics after the GFA Foundation presented a set of jerseys, footballs, goalkeepers’ gloves and sets of football hose to them.

The other items were whistles, caution cards (yellow & red cards) and movable goalposts.

The GFA Foundation-Ghana Prison Project, a football for development initiative seeks to use the power of football to promote the wellbeing, welfare, reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates of Ghana’s Prisons into society.

The two prison facilities received a total of 80 pieces of jerseys including 8 goalkeepers' kits and gloves, 80 pieces of football hose and 10 footballs. The rest included 6 whistles, 12 caution cards (6 yellow & 6 red cards) and 4 movable goalposts.

Presenting the football items to the prisons, the Director of the GFA Foundation, Malcolm Frazier Appeadu touched on the three (3) pillars of the project. “The first pillar is the football items and logistics which will help inmates with their physical fitness and wellbeing. The second pillar centres on the coaching, refereeing and mentorship training programmes for inmates and officers with the third pillar being the advocacy workshops to sensitize the public and the citizenry on the negative impact of discrimination and stigmatization of prisons and prisoners.”

Receiving the items, the Bono Regional Commander and the Officer-in-Charge of the Sunyani Central Prisons, Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP), Williams Kulah expressed his gratitude to the GFA for the noble gesture and reiterated the importance of these logistics in their operations. The Officer-in-Charge also appealed for support in restoring their football pitch at the prisons to good playing condition.

Present at the ceremony were Dr. Charles Antoh and Francis Ankamah Wanney, Chairman and Secretary of the Bono Regional Football Association respectively, Mr. Kwame Koramoah and Mr. James Odartey Lamptey from the GFA Head Office.

Supporting the Regional Commander at the ceremony were Acting Second-in-Charge of Sunyani Central Prisons, Chief Superintendent (CSP), Esther Atuahene, Second-in-Charge of Sunyani Female Prisons, Superintendent, Dina Kwarteng Duruwaa, Prisons PRO, DSP, Dennis Peasah and ASP Naomi Fainusatu Abdulai, Head of Football Teams.

The 6 prison facilities benefiting from this first phase of the project include the Senior Correctional Centre (Borstal Home), Sunyani Male and Female Prisons, Akuse Male Prison, Winneba Local Prison and the Nsawam Medium Security [Male] Prison.