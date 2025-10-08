2 hours ago

Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq, General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has been appointed as a Member of the FIFA Legal Committee, marking a significant milestone in his distinguished career and a proud moment for Ghanaian football.

The appointment, confirmed under the FIFA Statutes and Governance Regulations, will see Addo serve a four-year term from 2025 to 2029, contributing to one of FIFA’s most influential standing committees.

Role and Responsibilities

The FIFA Legal Committee, chaired by Elvis Chetty (Seychelles) with Michael Llamas (Gibraltar) as Deputy Chairperson, is tasked with:



Advising the FIFA Council on legal and regulatory matters



Interpreting statutes and governance frameworks



Overseeing compliance mechanisms across global football

Addo joins a select group of legal minds shaping the future of football governance worldwide.

With over 24 years of legal experience, Addo has served in key roles:



Former Senior Manager, Compliance at MTN Ghana



Former Manager, Commercial Legal at Scancom PLC



Holds a BA in Law and Economics (University of Ghana) and an MBA (University of Salford, UK)



Contributor to the FIFA General Secretaries Handbook and FIFA Clearing House Regulations

His commitment to professional development is reflected in multiple certifications in law, governance, and football administration.

Addo’s influence spans across GFA structures:



Chairman, GFA National Disciplinary Committee



Member, FA Cup Committee and GFA Legal Committee



Active member of SWAG and associate of IPR Ghana

His appointment to FIFA’s Legal Committee affirms Ghana’s growing presence in global football governance and highlights the caliber of professionals emerging from the country.