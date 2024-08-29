2 hours ago

The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association shall hold a five-day specialised coaching course for Goalkeepers trainers of Premier League, Division One League and Women’s League clubs as well as Division Two clubs ahead of the 2024/2025 football season.

Participants are to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, Prampram on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, with their laptops and training kits.

The course will last for 5 days, closing on Wednesday, September 16, 2024.

Coaches are hereby informed that training fee for the Goalkeepers Course is Three Thousand Ghana Cedis (3,000.00).

The fee includes feeding, accommodation, Course apparel and learning materials that will be provided during the course.

Director of Coach Education, Desmond Sakyi Ofei, will lead the training with assistance from the Technical Director Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Administrative Manager Andrews Kwesi Eshun and other GFA/CAF Instructors.

Interested Coaches are expected to fill out the Application form which has been made available on the official website (see attached form) of the Ghana Football Association.

GFA Goalkeepers Coaching Course Application Forms