24 minutes ago

News gathered by Ghanaguardian.com indicates that the Ghana Football Association is intent on continuing with the 2019/2020 season after holding series of meetings with the Presidential Commission on the COVID-19 pandemic albeit behind closed doors should the ban on social/public gathering be lifted.

There has been no football matches since March 15 when government announced a ban on public/social gatherings with the upsurge in coronavirus cases.

The GFA has been engaging various stakeholders through zoom meetings on the future of Ghana football that is currently at a crossroads due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ghana FA President. Kurt E.S Okraku has unequivocally stated that clubs will be grievously affected should the league season be cancelled as they will lose key sponsorship monies from media right holders StarTimes and best player sponsors NASCO.

The GFA is hell bent on resuming the league season but will require the blessing and support of government to carry on with the season even behind closed doors.

According to sources, clubs will be given ample time to be in top shape before the league season resumes If all should go to plan.

But before all this can begin clubs and all officials will have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 tests before the season can begin and when the season begins all other protocols must strictly be adhered to.

The GFA has given itself a deadline of 30th June to firm up plans as to whether to continue or annul the 2019/2020 league season after consultations with all stakeholders.