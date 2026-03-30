28 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) convened an urgent meeting with the Black Stars’ technical team over the weekend following a 5-1 defeat to Austria in Vienna, raising concerns about the national team’s form ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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‎Ghana fell behind early when Marcel Sabitzer converted a penalty in the 12th minute after a handball by defender Jonas Adjetey. Austria continued to dominate, adding goals through Michael Gregoritsch and Stefan Posch in the second half. Jordan Ayew briefly sparked hope with a 77th-minute strike for Ghana, but Carney Chukwuemeka and Nicolas Seiwald sealed the rout with late goals.

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‎In response, the GFA leadership and Management Committee met with head coach Otto Addo and his staff, emphasizing the urgent need for improved performances. Reports indicate that Addo’s position could face scrutiny if results do not improve.

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‎The Black Stars now turn their attention to a friendly against Germany in Stuttgart tonight as they seek redemption. These matches form part of Ghana’s preparatory programme for the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, where they will face Panama, England, and Croatia in Group L.