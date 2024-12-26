9 hours ago

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and Vice-President Mark Addo recently visited national team players Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Jordan Ayew at Leicester City in the East Midlands.

The visit offered a strong show of support, particularly for Fatawu Issahaku, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a knee injury.

The setback has sidelined him for the remainder of the 2024/25 season and will also prevent him from participating in Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar in March 2025.

On a brighter note, Jordan Ayew has fully recovered from the injury he sustained during Ghana's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola in November.

The forward has rejoined Leicester City’s squad and is gearing up for a strong comeback.

This gesture by the GFA leadership underscores their commitment to supporting both injured and active national team players, ensuring they remain motivated as they continue their respective football journeys.