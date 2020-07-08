3 hours ago

The National Teams Committee of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) has reached out to England youth international Tariq Nii-Lante Lamptey Over the possibility of representing the West African country at senior international level.

The Brighton and Hove Albion right back was born in England to Ghanaian parents who are said to hail from the Northern part of Ghana.

Lamptey, 19, is an established England youth international having represent his country of birth at the U18, U19 and currently an integral member of the U20.

However, the former Chelsea Academy sensation is yet to feature for the Three Lions and could consider a switch to Ghana considering the calibre of players ahead of him in the England perking order.

Reports circulating in the local media suggest that the GFA has contacted Lamptey about a potential switch to represent Ghana internationally.

The young right back joined Brighton in the January transfer window and has risen to become the club's number one choice in his position following a series of impressive displays.