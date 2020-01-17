27 minutes ago

The leadership of the Ghana Football Association has met with the newly appointed coaches and management Committee heads of the various national teams.

The meeting which was held in Accra on Friday was to discuss the targets for all national teams and set objectives for the coaches and their technical teams.

Coaches and the management committee heads were also informed about the new GFA Administration’s vision to be competitive on all fronts and to win every match and competition.

GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku congratulated the newly appointed coaches and management members and called on them to devote their time and energy to work in their respective national with passion and patriotism.

“Out of many qualified coaches, you have been chosen to work as national team coaches for our country. In making the decisions to appoint you, the council knew very well what we wanted and looked at who can help us achieve our objectives and deliver on our mandate”.

“Our national teams have not been successful in recent times and that’s partly because we diverted from our philosophy of having management committees for all national teams. We know how management committees have contributed to the success of our national teams in the past hence our decision to appoint competent people as management members to help deliver our objectives for the national teams.”

“The decision to appoint Executive Council members as heads of the various management committees is to ensure that the council is well briefed on the conditions of all national teams and to promptly attend to any problems that may come up in any of the teams”, GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku stated in the meeting held at the M Plaza hotel on Friday.

The GFA President also called on the management committees to commence meetings immediately considering the upcoming international assignments in the coming months.

Mr. Okraku used the occasion to assure the coaches of the various national teams that the GFA will partner the Ministry of Youth and Sports to tackle any issue that comes up and reiterated the GFA’s commitment to support coaches in the domestic league.

“At the launch of the football season, we made a commitment to help improve the quality of coaches on the local scene. We said that the best coaches from the Premier and the Division One League will be given opportunities to go on attachments with clubs in Europe”.

“This package is part of our efforts to ensure that Ghanaian coaches will be amongst the top ranked in the world”, the GFA boss stated.

Coaches and Management Committee heads who attended the meeting thanked the GFA for the confidence reposed in them and added that, they will approach their new roles with professionalism and ensure that Ghana’s image is restored on the African and World stage when it comes to football.