The Ghana Football Association on Friday, July 23, 2021 mourned with the family of the late DSP Emmanuel Ofori Asante, a former Chairman of the GFA Safety and Security Committee at the St. George Catholic Church, Police Depot, Tesano.

The GFA was represented by members of the Safety and Security Committee and the Club Licensing Manager Julius Ben Emunah, who also doubles as the Safety and Security Officer.

The late DSP Emmanuel Ofori Asante before his demise was the Divisional Commander of the Legon District Quarters and also served as the Chairman of the Safety and Security Committee of the Ghana Football Association for eight months.

May his soul Rest In Peace!