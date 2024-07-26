2 hours ago

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo, and Deputy General Secretary and Head of National Teams Department, Alex Sakyi Asante, have paid a working visit to the Black Princesses' camp in Cape Coast.

The visit aimed to assure the team of the unwavering support from both the GFA and the Government of Ghana as they prepare for the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

“We are here on an official visit to let you (the team) know we are fully behind you. We know that with the hard work you have put in, you’ll go and make Ghana proud on the world stage," Prosper Harrison Addo affirmed.

"You have the full support of the Football Association and the Government as you embark on this journey. We have put in place measures to make sure you have a smooth preparation.”

He encouraged the team to give their best, expressing confidence that they will at least make it past the group stage.

Addo also mentioned that the GFA would maintain a presence at the camp to support their preparations, with other officials frequently visiting before their departure for Colombia.

Other staff from the National Teams Department, including Samira Ghartey, Joseph Tetteh Zutah, Kwame Opare, and Hannah Amakye, were present. Black Princesses Committee members Mr. Frank Todd and John Obiri Yeboah also joined the visit.

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup will take place in Colombia from August 31 to September 22, 2024.

The Black Princesses will open their campaign against Austria on September 2, followed by matches against Japan and New Zealand in Group E.

Head Coach Yussif Basigi expressed gratitude for the GFA officials' visit and their ongoing support throughout the team's preparations.