1 hour ago

Reference is made to the 2022/23 football season which started on July 1, 2022 and set to end on June 30, 2023.

All clubs are kindly informed that the Second Registration Window for the 2022/2023 season will be opened from 00:01am on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 and closed at 23:59pm on Friday, February 10, 2023.

However, the international and domestic Transfer Window will open from 00:01am on Sunday, January 1, 2023 and will close at 23:59pm on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

All clubs are to take note and transfer their players through the ITMS/DTMS before the transfer deadline on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 and to register their players in the FIFA Connect when the registration window opens on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 and closes at 23:59pm on Friday, February 10, 2023.