1 hour ago

The GFA has paid GHc113,370 out of an outstanding debt of GHc419,880 to the Match Commissioners Association of Ghana.

The debt owed the Match Commissioners has been outstanding since the 2014/15 season till the current GFA leadership took office.

At a meeting with the leadership of the Match Commissioners, the GFA agreed to ring-fence the debt and pay in installments.

The Association has paid the first installment and is expected to make subsequent payments in the coming months.