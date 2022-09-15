2 hours ago

Graduates of the maiden GFA Football Analysis course have been presented with their certificates at the Secretariat of the Ghana Football Association in Accra. The course which took place at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre, Prampram began on July 4 and ended successfully on July 14, 2022.

The intensive course was under the organization of the Technical Directorate led by Bernhard Lippert.

Twenty-three(23) participants successfully went through the training session (theory and practical).

Head of Video and Data Analysis, Gyamfi Achempong Edward led the session with supervision from the Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah and assistance from the Administrative Manager Maxwell Caesar Kemeh and other GFA Instructors. The Directorate will announce the commencement of the second batch of the course later in the year.

General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo addressed the graduates and urged them to impact positively on the game. He later presented the certificates to the graduates.