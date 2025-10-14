6 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has paid a courtesy call on Minister of Education, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, to explore collaborative pathways that link football development with educational advancement.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at the Ministry of Education in Accra, focused on building sustainable synergies between the two sectors to foster discipline, youth empowerment, and talent discovery through structured school-based programs.

Okraku expressed gratitude for the Minister’s warm reception and openness to dialogue, describing the engagement as a strategic step toward aligning football initiatives with Ghana’s educational framework.

“This partnership is rooted in shared national goals. We are committed to nurturing talent both on and off the field,” Okraku stated.

He highlighted key GFA initiatives such as:



Catch Them Young Refereeing Initiative



School Football Development Project

These programs aim to embed football into the academic system, promote early talent identification, and enhance physical education infrastructure nationwide.t

Minister Haruna Iddrisu commended the GFA’s proactive approach, emphasizing the role of education in shaping disciplined, well-rounded athletes.

“We’re ready to work closely with the GFA to link academic training with football excellence,” he affirmed.

President Okraku was accompanied by:



Samuel Aboabire (Executive Council Member)



Gideon Fosu (Executive Council Member)



Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah (GFA Technical Director)

The engagement forms part of Okraku’s broader agenda to strengthen institutional partnerships, enhance football governance, and build a holistic sporting ecosystem across Ghana.