13 minutes ago

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt E. S Okraku has admonished the Black Satellites (Male U-20) to stay as a unit, play as a unit and fight as a unit as the team aims to win the 2020 WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations.

He said this on Thursday, December 3, 2020 when players of the team and their technical handlers called on the leadership of the GFA at the headquarters in Accra.

Coach Karim Zito’s charges will depart Accra on Saturday, December 05, for Benin for the competition.

In attendance were Executive Council member, Kingsley Osei Bonsu and Technical Director Bernhard Lippert.

Also at the programme were, Deputy General Secretary Alex Asante who chairs the National Teams Department, Samuel Aboabire, Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association, a member of the Satellites Management Committee, Northern Regional Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Abu-Hassan, a member of the Satellites Management Committee and Professor Joseph Mintah, Director of Coaching Education.

"After so many weeks of sacrifices, you guys are the blessed ones, the chosen ones. This journey did not start with 28 or 30 players. This journey started with lots of players and you know about it. This journey started with some colleagues of yours who are not here but through your hard work and the blessings of the Almighty God, you are here. And beyond today, you have a unique opportunity to make yourself, family and Ghana proud. President Simeon-Okraku said

"Being at the U20 world cup is the ultimate vision of our country and you have the responsibility to take Ghana there. Ghana wants to be at the U20 world cup and to be competitive but before that, we need to conquer WAFU and conquer Africa.

"Our dear Football Association has absolute believe in the technical teams and the players who have been chosen and we have no doubt that when officially the battle lines are drawn in Benin, you will rise up to the occasion.

"We expect Ghana to be represented by boys who are proud to wear our jerseys. And we believe that each one of you is proud to be representing Ghana and to have this opportunity to wear the national colors.

"And we also believe that you will walk through that tunnel in Benin with your chest up and with the singular ambition of going onto that pitch to fight for glory for our Country.

"It has been a long while since you made it to the U20 world cup, that history has to be broken and must be broken by this group here. We play against Nigeria and Cote D’Ivoire and these are sides we have beaten over and over before and we believe we have the quality to beat them and win the group.

"The entire country is behind you and looking for football glory. Fortunately, we have this unique chance for all of us in this country to not only consume football in a very good way but also to bring glory to this dear country of ours as we get close to the end of the year.

"The year 2020 has brought lots of bad stories to our country but we have this opportunity to bring in some good news. As you go, just remember that Ghana is looking up to you. Go and make us proud and Ghana will reward you.

"On behalf of the Executive Council, technical directorate, 18 Premier League clubs, 48 division one clubs, our Regional Football Associations, we wish you the very best of luck. We are with you in prayers and don’t forget, we are Ghanaians and we believe in God.

"We believe God exist, we are Muslims or Christians so let’s continue to pray for the blessings of the Almighty God to be upon this team. And I believe when we stay as a unit, play as a unit, fight as a unit, success will be ours. I wish you all the best and may the Almighty God bless our homeland Ghana." President Simeon-Okraku added

Ghana is paired in Group B with Nigeria and Ivory Coast.

The tournament will run from Saturday, December 5 to Sunday, December 19, 2020.