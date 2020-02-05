58 minutes ago

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt E.S. Okraku has held fruitful deliberations with the British High Commissioner to Ghana, His Excellency Iain Walker.

The FA President visited the British High Commissioner at his office in Accra on Wednesday as part of the GFA's efforts at establishing and strengthening cordial relationship with the diplomatic community and international partners.

The discussion centred on issues of mutual concern and benefits to the GFA and the United Kingdom as far as the development of football is concerned.

The British High Commissioner expressed joy over the return of football in the country, as well as the GFA's strives to bring back the love for the game.

He assured the GFA President that he will soon visit a stadium to watch one of the domestic league games.

On his part, Mr. Okraku thanked the High Commissioner for his support, adding that both countries could learn a lot from each other for the progress of the game.

The GFA President has held similar meetings with Ambassadors of other countries since assuming office in October last year.