2 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt E.S Okraku, on Tuesday, called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh.

The visit was to officially congratulate Oppong-Boanuh on his appointment as substantive IGP, strategize for the future and to build on the existing relationship between the Ghana Football Association and the Police Service.

Ghana Police provides various types of services to the GFA in areas not limited to stadium policing, escort duties and crowd control, while some senior officials serve on specialized GFA committees.

“We already have a strong relationship. But there is the need to meet and discuss what we can do to improve,” IGP Oppong-Boanuh said.

“Football is a powerful tool for national development so let’s come up with plans to make the game accessible to the public and also create an enabling environment for fans to enjoy these games,” he added.

For his part, GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku implored the Police Service to quickly set up a special unit on Sports Policing to deal with sports-related cases as well as safety and security at various stadia.

“We (GFA) are grateful to the Ghana Police Service for your support through the years. It is an honour to have you as a partner and it’s our aim to sustain this relationship.

“But I want to make one appeal to the IGP. Please let’s come together and set up a special unit for Sports Policing. It is something that is dear to my heart and I want your office to help us achieve that objective,” Mr. Okraku stated.

The President of the Ghana Football Association was joined by Deputy General Secretary Alex Asante, Alhaji Salifu Zida and Samuel Aboabri - the Chairmen for Upper East and Greater Accra Regional Football Associations for the courtesy call at the Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service in Accra.