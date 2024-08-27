14 hours ago

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has highlighted the critical role of fan engagement in maintaining the vibrancy and relevance of football.

Addressing the 30th Ordinary Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram, Okraku emphasized that football would be "meaningless" without the active involvement of fans in match venues.

Recent seasons have seen a concerning decline in attendance, particularly in domestic fixtures, with major clubs like Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak facing challenges in filling their stadiums.

This trend has raised alarms about the need to revitalize fan interest and support.

Okraku, who themed the congress "Winning the 12th Man," underscored his commitment to enhancing fan engagement and attendance.

The theme was chosen to reflect the GFA’s focus on strengthening the fundamentals of football and consolidating its gains.

“We have themed today's congress, 'Winning the 12th Man,' to focus on fixing the fundamentals and consolidating our gains,” Okraku stated.

“This theme highlights our responsibility to make our game appealing to fans. Without their support, our sport loses its significance, as it is the fans who attend our matches and engage with the product and services we offer.

We must continue to make every effort to attract and retain our fans and stakeholders.”

With the new Ghana Premier League season set to kick off on September 6, 2024, and the Division One and Women’s Football Leagues to follow, the GFA’s renewed focus on fan engagement aims to revitalize the sport and ensure its continued success.