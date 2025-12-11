10 hours ago

The 2nd CAF Vice-President and President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has paid a working visit to Destination DC as part of Ghana’s broader strategy to build international partnerships ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The visit comes on the heels of the tournament’s final draw, which placed Ghana in Group L alongside Panama, England, and Croatia.

Key Discussions

During the meeting, Okraku and his delegation engaged Destination DC leadership on areas of cooperation such as:



Tourism promotion



Cultural exchange



Commercial partnerships



Diaspora-driven engagement

The session was further enriched by the participation of Kimberly Bassett, Secretary of the District of Columbia, who underscored shared development interests between Ghana and Washington, D.C.

Delegation Members



Frederick Acheampong — GFA Executive Council Member



Jamil Maraby — GFA Director of Marketing



Michael Osekre — GFA Chief of Staff

Why Destination DC?

As the official destination marketing organisation for Washington, D.C., Destination DC drives economic growth through travel and tourism, supported by over 1,000 member businesses and organisations.

For the GFA, this partnership represents an opportunity to:



Mobilise support from Ghanaian and African diaspora communities in the U.S.



Enhance Ghana’s visibility during the World Cup.



Build long-term collaborations beyond the tournament.



June 17, Toronto – Ghana vs Panama



June 23, Boston – Ghana vs England



June 27, Philadelphia – Ghana vs Croatia

This visit reflects the GFA’s proactive international engagement strategy, designed to strengthen Ghana’s competitiveness on the pitch while building strategic alliances off it. With the countdown to the 2026 World Cup underway, such partnerships could prove vital in amplifying Ghana’s presence on the global stage.