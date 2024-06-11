1 hour ago

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has lauded the Black Stars for their impressive 4-3 win over the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier held on Monday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The victory, highlighted by a hat-trick from Jordan Ayew and a goal from Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, propelled Ghana to the top of Group I with nine points from four matches.

In his post-match address to the players, President Simeon-Okraku expressed the immense significance of the victory for Ghanaians:

'''On behalf of this country, I guess the sound from outside this premises tells all of us the enormity and the importance of this victory to Ghanaians.

You guys have fought a good fight and gave it your all and you touched the hearts, and homes and souls of 30M+ Ghanaians today,” President Simeon-Okraku told the players.

He continued by expressing his gratitude and urging the team to focus on the positives from the match:

“We don’t have too much to say today but to say how grateful we are for the fight. I really thank you from the bottom of my heart for this victory.

It is a very good one; let’s take the positives, all the positives that will come out of this game. I only came to say thank you, we appreciate you a lot.”

The Black Stars’ resilience and determination were evident as they came from behind to secure the win, reinforcing their position as group leaders and boosting their chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

The team's performance not only brought joy to their fans but also demonstrated their potential to overcome challenges and achieve success on the international stage.