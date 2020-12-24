2 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt E.S Okraku on Thursday, December 24, 2020 delivered a a touching Christmas message to members of the Association and the public at large. Read on for the full transcript:

Recounting 2020 as a challenging year

My dear colleagues in the football Industry. It is a privilege to come your way on this special occasion. On behalf of the Executive Council and the hardworking staff of the Ghana Football Association, I wish to thank you for your patience, loyalty and support in this challenging year of 2020. The year has presented us all with loads of challenges but I am particularly impressed by your show of solidarity, unity and sense of togetherness. To our stakeholders, I want to assure you that even though the year was full of problems and challenges. We started a big process of fixing the fundamentals of a sport as we journeyed to bringbackthelove. Indeed, we have made good gains in this desire and it is no doubt, 2021 will be a better one.

Message to Premier League clubs:

To our Premier League clubs, I want to thank you for putting in your best in the ongoing Premier League campaign. What you have demonstrated in the six-week-old competition goes to confirm your dedication to the growth and development of Ghana football, and it’s worth commendation.

To Division One clubs, Women’s League clubs and Juvenile clubs

As the leader of this family, I also want to touch on the other competitions that are yet to start, i.e., the Division One League, Women’s Premier League, the Regional Leagues and Juvenile football. The Ghana Football Association is putting in measures to make the environment conducive so that together we can bringbackthelove and build structures for an unmovable and unshakable future.

Message to Hon. Isaac Asiamah and government

Our Sector Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah (Hon.), his Deputy, Hon. Perry Okudjato, staff of the Youth and Sports Ministry, the leadership and staff of the National Sports Authority, the leadership and staff of the Youth Employment Authority (YEA), we are more than happy to work with you and want to express our profound grateful to you for the unflinching support.

To supporters

To our supporters, both direct and indirect consumers of our products, I dearly hope that in 2021 the COVID-19 situation in our country will improve, so that stadiums will start to fill up again and that football, the game that unites us all, will continue to bring joy, hope, passion and emotions into our various homes.

To the 10 Regional Football Associations

It is worth mentioning that the Chairmen of our ten Regional Football Associations have been absolutely amazing in the discharge of their duties. We would like to urge them to continue to work hard to push the industry.

To our stakeholders

To our stakeholders, the media, Security (Police, Military, Fire Service), referees, Schools and Colleges and the Professional Football Association of Ghana (PFAG), we say ‘ayekoo’ to you all. We will continue to count on you in 2021 and beyond.

To corporate Ghana and sponsors

Finally, I would like to thank corporate Ghana, especially our sponsors, MTN, Nasco, StarTimes, InterCity STC, Melcom, PUMA, Decathlon, ZAZ, Macron and Bethel Dental Clinic for being a driving force and a pillar behind us.

I wish you, your family and your loved ones Merry Christmas and a happy, prosperous and healthy 2021, and I look forward to seeing you again in the New Year. May the Almighty God bless us all!!!.