Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has taken a firm stance against the unauthorized involvement of betting companies in Ghana Premier League (GPL) matches.

During the GFA's 30th Ordinary Congress, Okraku emphasized that no betting company has been officially licensed to offer odds on GPL games, addressing growing concerns about match integrity.

Recent reports have highlighted the presence of GPL matches on various betting platforms, raising alarm among football stakeholders, especially in the wake of previous match-fixing scandals such as the notorious AshantiGold versus Inter Allies incident during the 2020/21 season.

Okraku outlined the GFA's strategy to combat these issues, revealing that the association's legal team will engage directly with betting companies to halt these unauthorized practices.

"We have not licensed any betting company to take odds on our games. We are going to empower our legal department to confront this issue head-on. It is not okay for betting companies to feed on our football," Okraku stated.

He further emphasized, "It is time to say no to such companies. We are open to doing it the legal way. We will invite companies who want to partner with us to speak to us."

As the new GPL season approaches, starting on September 6, the GFA’s decisive action aims to restore integrity and trust in the league, ensuring that the sport remains free from the negative influence of unauthorized betting activities.