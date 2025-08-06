1 hour ago

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku will embark on a working tour from Wednesday, August 6, as he visits three Ghanaian clubs set to compete in the 2025-2026 CAF Inter-Club Competitions.

The tour will see the GFA boss engage with Gold Stars FC, Asante Kotoko SC, and Police Ladies FC, all of whom secured qualification to represent Ghana in Africa following strong showings in the 2024/25 domestic season.

President Okraku will begin the tour in Accra, where he is scheduled to meet Gold Stars FC at their ongoing pre-season camp. The Bibiani-based club are set for a historic debut in the CAF Champions League after claiming their first-ever Ghana Premier League title.

While in the capital, he will also visit Police Ladies FC, winners of the 2024/25 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League. The law enforcement side will feature in the CAF Women’s Champions League – WAFU B Zonal Qualifiers, with hopes of progressing to the continental finals.

The final leg of the President’s tour will take place in Kumasi, where he will meet with Asante Kotoko SC, who are preparing for a return to continental competition via the CAF Confederation Cup, after lifting the 2024/25 MTN FA Cup.

The GFA says the visits reflect the President’s ongoing commitment to engaging directly with clubs and offering tangible support as they prepare to fly Ghana’s flag on the African stage.