The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku Mantey, has held high-level talks with the Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, aimed at strengthening cooperation to safeguard the integrity of Ghanaian football.

The meeting, which took place on 19 February 2026 at the National Police Headquarters in Accra, brought together members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) and a delegation from the GFA.

‎At the heart of discussions was the need to enhance sports security and uphold high ethical standards within the game. Both institutions examined ways to address growing concerns around match manipulation and illegal betting, issues that continue to challenge football authorities worldwide.

‎The two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to protecting the credibility of the Ghana Premier League and other domestic competitions. They pledged closer collaboration through intelligence sharing, coordinated investigations and preventive measures designed to curb misconduct before it undermines public confidence in the sport.

The meeting also explored plans for the development of a modern sporting facility for the Police Service, a move seen as part of broader efforts to promote sports development within the security services.

Describing the engagement as constructive, officials from both institutions expressed readiness to work closely in advancing reforms that would strengthen football governance and ensure a safe, transparent and competitive environment for players, officials and supporters alike.